LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the return to school looming for many, there are plenty activities to keep the kids busy this weekend, and plenty of concerts and other fun for adults as well.

Friday night at Vino’s Brew Pub, they will be hosting heavy metal bands from three different continents, including Chepang from Nepal, Bandit from Philadelphia, Decultivate from Czech Republic, as well as locals Mammoth Caravan and BLAST. Show starts at 7 and tickets are $15.

For those who want to sing along to their favorite emo and pop punk anthems, The Emo Night Tour will also be hitting The Hall on Friday, tickets start at $15, and show starts at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, you can start your day off at the Little Rock Zoo by having Breakfast with a Twist and learning about lions from 8:20 until 10:30 a.m. You can also help the zoo celebrate World Elephant Day with their Asian elephants Babe, Sophie and Zina beginning at 9 a.m.

Saturday morning, the Benton Event Center will be home to the 2nd annual Arkansas Vinyl Convention where you can find tons of vinyl records, cassettes, CD’s, shirts and much more. The convention runs from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and entry fee is $6.

For those preparing for back to school, Sam Da Barber is presenting the Back-to-School Cut-A-Thon at Jacksonville Middle School. There will be haircuts and braid styles provided for school age children, as well as food, jump ropes, music and more from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Also at Jacksonville Middle School Saturday afternoon, Baptist Health will be holding their Back-to-School Immunization event. The first 50 kids to get immunization also get a free backpack with school supplies from noon until 3 p.m.

Saturday night, Vino’s Brew Pub will be hosting TAC Wrestling’s Break Stuff. The event features a celebration of pro wrestling, pizza and heavy metal. There will be a strap match, a dog collar match, and a DJ playing heavy metal hits from the early 2000’s after the show ends.

Also happening Saturday night in Little Rock, Simmons Bank Arena will be hosting alt rock/punk legends The Offspring on their Let The Bad Times Roll 2023 tour featuring pop-punk icons Sum 41 and Simple Plan as openers. Tickets start at $29.50, and the show starts at 7 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Jacksonville Community Center will be hosting the 38th annual Arkansas Book and Paper Show. Tickets start at $2, and you can visit with dealers from around the region selling collectible, rare and autographed books and much more. The show runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, the Little Rock Zoo will be hosting a one-year birthday party for tiger cubs Kae, Zoya and Sundari. Tickets to the zoo cost $12.95 and hours run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

