LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As kids return back to school in the Natural State this week, there is plenty happening this weekend including a retro video game expo, an art walk and much more.

This weekend, Arkansas space-rockers I Was Afraid celebrate their return with a pair of stacked shows. Friday night they will be playing alongside Morbid Visionz, Zashed, Second Life, Stressor and The Chores at Vino’s Pizza. On Saturday, they play at Whitewater Tavern with Colour Design, Peach Blush, Pett and Zilla. Both shows start at 7 p.m. and cost $15.

Another two-day event happening this weekend is Amplify Festival in Benton. The faith-based event features headliners like Casting Crowns, Lecrae, Chris Tomlin and more. The festival is free, and gates open at 3 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Also on Friday night, the Argenta Arts District will host their Third Friday Argenta Art Walk. During the event you can stroll through the Argenta district which will feature art from local and regional artists as well as wine, snacks and more from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Saturday the Little Rock Zoo will be celebrating World Orangutan Day 2023. Families can celebrate the zoo’s orangutan family of Berani, Bandar and their infant Kasih at their exhibit with toys, treats and a discussion raising awareness of the endangered species.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Central Arkansas Women’s Expo will be taking place at the Arkansas State Fair’s Hall of Industry. The annual event features 180 booths to shop and explore, keynote speakers, music, fashion shows, a cupcake decorating contest and much more. Tickets are $5-7 and the doors are open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Another expo happening in central Arkansas this weekend is the Arkansas Retro Expo at Hotel Hot Springs on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. For only $5 you can check out vendors full of retro video games, clothes, comic books, vinyl records, toys and much more.

Saturday night, The Hall in Little Rock will be featuring a performance from All Things Zeppelin, a Led Zeppelin tribute band featuring Arkansas-based musicians. Tickets start at $25 and doors open at 7 p.m.

Another big show hitting Little Rock Saturday night features legendary Bay Area rapper Spice 1 at Shooters Bar & Grill. Tickets for the show start at $30 and the event kicks off at 9 p.m.

On Sunday afternoon, the St. Joseph Center of Arkansas will be hosting a Pickled Okra food preservation class at their location at 6800 Camp Robinson Road in North Little Rock. The class runs from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Sunday night, comedian Fortune Feimster will be performing her Live Laugh Love! Tour at Robinson Center. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $29.50.

To stay on top of everything happening in central Arkansas, check out our Local Events calendar.