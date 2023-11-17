LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With Thanksgiving around the corner, the air feels wonderful and there is plenty to do this weekend including a lantern festival, a cheese dip and beer festival and a concert featuring heavy metal legends.

Happening all weekend and for the rest of the year is GloWILD 2023 at the Little Rock Zoo. Visitors can witness the magic of larger-than-life mystical creatures lit up by handcrafted silk lanterns. GloWILD runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and is $20 for non-zoo members.

Friday night North Little Rock will be hosting the World Cheese Dip Championship & Foam Fest Craft Beer Festival. What used to be two different events has been consolidated into one and will be taking place at Dickey Stephens Park starting at 6 p.m.

Also happening Friday night, Texas country act Pecos & The Rooftops will be playing at The Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets start at $30.

Saturday morning, CALS presents Grandparent Storytime at the Maumelle Library. From 10 til 11 a.m., grandmas, grandpas or any other special grown-ups can bring their grandkid to a story time about the bond between generations.

Happening both Friday and Saturday night is the 46th Annual Holiday Craft & Gift Sale in Jacksonville. The event happens at the Jacksonville Community Center from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday night, CARTI’s Festival of Trees will be happening at the Statehouse Convention Center. Kicking off the holiday season in support of cancer patients in Arkansas, the event starts at 10 p.m. and tickets start at $50.

Comedian Bert Kreischer will be bringing his Tops Off World Tour to Simmons Bank Arena Saturday night. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are available starting at $39.75.

Another concert happening on Saturday night features thrash metal legends Exodus alongside Fit For An Autopsy, Darkest Hour and Undeath. Tickets for the show start at $29.50 and doors open at 6 p.m.

Happening both Saturday and Sunday morning in Conway is the Enchanted! Metaphysics & Mystics Market. Featuring two days of magic at the Conway Expo Center, there will be vendors with everything from crystals and tarot to yoga, tea readings and much more.

Sunday is also the last day to catch the Piccolo Zoppé Winter Circus in North Little Rock. The circus, happening at the corner of 7th and Magnolia Street, features all your favorite circus activities and is a great way to ring in the holiday season.

To stay on top of these events and everything else happening in central Arkansas, check out or Local Events calendar.