LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Though Halloween is now over, there is still no shortage of things to do in the crisp weather in the Natural State, including a cornbread festival, holiday shopping and a legendary hip hop concert.

Happening all weekend at Vapors Live is the Hot Springs Horror Thriller & Sci fi Film Festival. In addition to the showing of films from around the globe, there will also be educational classes on filmmaking, speakers, celebrity guests, vendors and even BBQ!

On both Friday and Saturday morning, the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Glitz & Garland. There will be over 85 vendor booths with everything from clothes and home décor to food items, jewelry, and the admission is only $5.

Another family activity happening Saturday morning is the Family Fall Festival presented by River Market Live Presents in downtown Little Rock. There will be face paint, arts and crafts, a raffle, live entertainment, stilt-walking, magic and much more.

On Saturday afternoon, the Arkansas Cornbread Festival will be happening in the SoMa district. This is the first year for the festival since 2020 and there will be live music, art, entertainment for the kids and of course plenty of delicious cornbread.

Another fun activity for families on Saturday afternoon is the Harvest Fest at St. Joseph Center of Arkansas. Located at 6800 Camp Robinson Road, there will be food trucks, local vendors, hayrides, live music and it’s all free to the public starting at noon.

On Saturday night, Simmons Bank Arena will be hosting the Legends of Hip Hop Tour. Featuring a stunning array of hip hop icons including Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob featuring Cee-Lo Green, Scarface, Bun B, Tha Dogg Pound and DJ Quik. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $63.

Another epic concert happening on Saturday night is Johnny Cash the Official Concert Experience at the Robinson Center. Featuring video of Johnny from the Johnny Cash TV Show overhead, there will be a live band and singers accompanying him in perfect sync and will showcase his most iconic performances from one of the state’s most treasured icons.

Also happening Saturday night, The Emo Night Tour invades The Hall. Put on your tightest jeans and black eyeliner and sing along to your favorite emo and pop punk anthems of the early 2000’s with songs by bands like My Chemical Romance, Panic! At The Disco and much more. Doors open at 8 and tickets are $15.

On Sunday night, The Hall presents a concert experience like no other as Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin will be performing the live score to Dario Argento’s Demons. One part horror movie, one part concert, though it’s not Halloween anymore, this is an event not to be missed for fans of horror and music. Tickets start at $34.50 and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Another legendary concert happening in the Capital City Sunday night is Air Supply at Simmons Bank Arena. Australian pop rock icons Graham Russell & Russell Hitchcock will be playing hits from their 40+ year career including “The One That You Love”, “All Out Of Love” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All”. Tickets start at $59.75 and doors open at 7:30 p.m.

To stay on top of these events and everything else happening in the Natural State, check out our Local Events page.