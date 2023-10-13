LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – What better way to celebrate spooky season than with a plethora of things to do in the Natural State this weekend ranging from eating corn dogs and watching penguins waddle to concerts and magic.

Happening all weekend long is the 2023 Arkansas State Fair. In addition to the rides and food, there will be concerts by Phil Vassar on Friday and Morris Day & the Time on Saturday.

Friday night, Haunted Arkansas Tours presents an Evening of Séance. The location is a haunted Victorian home in downtown Little Rock. Tickets are $25 and the event starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday morning, the Little Rock Zoo will host the 2023 Penguin Waddle. The fun starts with a penguin feeding at 9 a.m. and then at 11, the penguins will parade from the front plaza to the penguin exhibit with a demonstration following.

On Saturday afternoon, Saline County Pride presents Pridefest 2023 at Tyndall Park. There will be food trucks, vendors, live music and entry is free and the event runs from noon until 5 p.m.

Also happening Saturday afternoon, the Shooting Sports Complex in Jacksonville will be hosting the Breast Cancer Awareness “Pink Out”/Big 50 Shoot. The competition starts at 8:30 a.m. and 100% of pledges and donations go to breast cancer awareness.

Also happening Saturday afternoon is the 3rd annual Rumble in the Rock. The fundraising event is happening at Rock City Harley Davidson and begins at 9 a.m. There will be a car & truck show, beard competition, poker run and much more.

There are few better ways to celebrate Halloween season than with a concert from heavy metal icon Alice Cooper on Saturday night at Simmons Bank Arena on his Too Close For Comfort Tour. Tickets start at $49.50 and doors open at 7 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, Filmland 2023 concludes its final weekend at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater. Saturday night there will be workshops and the premier of the film Eric LaRue, Sunday features the premiere screening of The Bikeriders.

Sunday evening, Arkansas Wave of Light presents the 10th annual Wave Of Light Ceremony in Observance of International Infant Loss Awareness Day at the Arkansas State Capitol. At 7 p.m. a searchlight will shine into the heavens for one hour in honor of those lost.

Sunday night, Arkansas-based country star Ashley McBryde brings her The Devil I Know Tour to the Robinson Center with special guest JD Clayton. Tickets start at $29 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about upcoming events happening in the central Arkansas area, check out our Local Events calendar.