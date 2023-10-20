LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the end of spooky season drawing near, there are several fun ways to celebrate in the Natural State this weekend.

All weekend long, the Argenta Community Theater will be hosting performances of One Ninth, a moving and inspiring take on the story of the Little Rock Nine. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $38.

Saturday morning, the Little Rock Zoo celebrates National Reptile Awareness Day. Activities begin at 10 a.m. and include chats with keepers at the Reptile Building and much more.

For those looking to get some exercise, Two Rivers Park hosts the Creep ‘n Crawl half 5K and Lil Monsters Dash. The family-geared event offers Halloween fun, and costumes are encouraged.

Saturday afternoon, the Little Rock Air Force Base presents Thunder Over the Rock, a weekend-long air show, featuring the largest stem festival in the state, plus the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Saturday night, Lost Forty Brewing hosts the Festival of Darkness, a zombie apocalypse-themed beer festival. In addition to hosting over 30 breweries from the Natural State, it will also have live music, stilt-walking, fire-breathing and more.

Also happening Saturday night is the Arkansas Reggae Festival at the Rev Room featuring performances by Ambush Reggae Band, Little Rock Allstar Band and more. Doors open at 7 and tickets are $30.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Robinson Center will be hosting Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert With The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Happening at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday and Sunday is the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party. Experience the action and excitement of seeing famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys like Bigfoot, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker and more. Tickets start at $34.

If you haven’t made it to the Arkansas State Fair, Sunday is your last chance. In addition to the rides and food, there will be concerts by Uncle Kracker on Friday, Night Ranger on Saturday and La Fuerza Del Rio Conchos with La Tropa Del Norte.

Stay on top of these and all the events going on in central Arkansas by checking out our Local Events page.