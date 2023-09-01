LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in central Arkansas, whether you like fireworks, horses, podcasts or concerts, there is plenty of entertainment to go around.

All weekend long, the 2023 Arkansas State Championship Horse Show will be happening at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds Complex. The event serves as the largest open horse show in the United States with events running from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Argenta Community Theater has started their production of Bring It On The Musical this weekend with showings running until September 9. Tickets start at $28 and showtime is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

If you are interested in learning how to podcast, this weekend the Arkansas Podcast Collaborative is hosting multiple events as part of their Road to ARKAST, their annual podcast festival. Events this weekend include a podcast pitch contest, a podcasting workshop on how to interview like a pro, a class on podcasting for nonprofits, and a podcaster networking event.

On Saturday, the Statehouse Convention Center goes vintage as it hosts Forever Thrifted, one of the biggest vintage and fashion events in the state this year. There will be over 100 vendors, live music, food, booths and much more. Tickets are $12 at the door and the event runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday morning, Main Street in Jacksonville will be hosting the 10th annual FestiVille from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The event is free and will feature live music, hot air balloons, water slides, a petting zoo, fireworks, car shows, a parade and much more.

Saturday night in Hot Springs, the Ohio Club will be hosting the 31st annual Hot Springs Jazz Fest. The event is free and open to the public and will feature music from Curtis Adams & The Modern Jazz Collective, Village Big Band, Arthur Duncan Trio and the Arkansas Jazz Orchestra beginning at 7p.m.

Saturday night, the Robinson Center will be hosting the legendary Norteño band Los Tigres Del Norte, one of the top Latin groups in the world. Tickets start at $53 and the show starts at 8 p.m.

After the Razorbacks game Saturday night, The Hall will be hosting Razorfest 2023, which is headlined by Mississippi hip hop icon Big K.R.I.T. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $55, however, a special discount will be awarded to those who wear Razorback gear and purchase tickets at the door.

Sunday morning, Hot Springs will be hosting the 2nd annual Tour De Salvation bike ride. The event features routes for those on road bikes, routes for those with mountain bikes, as well as options for those who want to use both. The event starts at 7 a.m. at the Hot Springs Farmers Market.

Sunday evening, Lake Hamilton will be hosting their annual free Labor Day fireworks display at the Highway 7 South Bridge beginning at dusk. The fireworks will be synced with music on radio station 97.5 FM US97 Country when fans watch the display.

To stay on top of all the events happening in and around the Natural State, check out our Local Events calendar.