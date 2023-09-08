TTLE ROCK, Ark. – This weekend in central Arkansas there’s something happening for everybody from jogging to concerts, to taking pictures with celebrities.

Happening all weekend long at the Statehouse Convention Center is Arkansas Comic Con 2023. The convention will feature celebrity guests like William Shatner, Christopher Lloyd and Shameik Moore, as well as hall of fame wrestlers Lex Luger, Ron Simmons and Scott Steiner.

Friday night, Mississippi hard rock icons 3 Doors Down bring their Away from the Sun 20th Anniversary tour to Simmons Bank Arena. The show will also feature support from Candlebox. Tickets start at $35 and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday morning, CALS and the North Little Rock Public Library System present the Rock, Paper, Run 5K. The event is being held to celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month. The 5K will leave from the William F. Laman Library in North Little Rock and end at the CALS Main Library branch on Rock Street. Runners are encouraged to dress up as their favorite book characters.

Saturday morning, Goodsell Truck Accessories in Jacksonville will be hosting their 24th annual Big Car & Truck Show. The event will feature best of awards in a variety of classes for cars from pre-1940 to present and is a fundraiser for the Jacksonville Friends of the Animals. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and costs $25 to be judged, or $10 to be displayed only.

The Little Rock Zoo will be celebrating International Vulture Awareness Day on Saturday morning. Learn about why vultures are beneficial to humans and the environment. There will be education tables in the front plaza as well from 9a.m. until noon, as well as a vulture encounter at 10:30 a.m.

Toad Suck Mini Golf in Conway presents its 1st annual Toad Suck Fall Festival Saturday afternoon. There will be competitive games with prizes, local vendors, mining for gemstones & fossils, food & candy and more. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday afternoon in Scott, the Plantation Agriculture Museum presents the 31st Annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show. Owners and operators of antique tractors will be set up on the museum grounds to show off and share information with the public. There will also be games for kids, lawn games, livestock demonstrations and more.

In Pine Bluff Saturday afternoon, The ARTSpace on Main presents Tinkerfest 2023: Musicfest. The event is free for all ages and will feature percussionist Stephin Booth performing and teaching an Afro-Caribbean drumming exhibition. There will also be instrument-building stations where visitors can create, design and paint their own instruments to jam during the event.

Saturday night, Little Rocks’ The Hall will be hosting Nothing More and their Spirits 2023 North American tour. The band brings their high-energy live show back to the capital city with openers Dead Poet Society, Hyro The Hero and Post Profit. Tickets start at $34.50 and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Happening Sunday and all weekend long is the 4th Annual Pan American Bass Fishing Championships in Hot Springs on Lake Hamilton. Launch & Weigh-In for the event will be happening at the Andrew H. Hulsey State Fish Hatchery.

To stay on top of all the events happening in and around central Arkansas, check out our Local Events calendar.