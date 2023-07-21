LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the Natural State continues to boil its way through the summer, there is plenty to do in central Arkansas this weekend to beat the heat, including a magic show, a line dancing class, a legendary guitar hero and much more.

Friday, viewers can see exciting new pieces of art from female creators around the Natural State at the Arkansas Women to Watch 2023 New Worlds exhibit. The event is free and happens at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and runs until mid-August.

In Little Rock Friday night, magicians Paul Prater & Paul Noffsinger, having just completed a week’s run at the historic Stanley Hotel, present an evening of intimate mystery entertainment and illusion at The Labyrinth. The event costs $10 and begins at 7 p.m.

Also happening Friday night in Little Rock, real life guitar hero Steve Vai brings the intense shredding of his Inviolate Tour to The Hall. Doors are at 6:30 and music starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday morning, there will be a Watermelon Crawl at Stone Links Park in North Little Rock. From 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., participants can harvest watermelons, with the harvest to be distributed by the Arkansas Foodbank.

On Saturday morning, the Little Rock Zoo will be celebrating Christmas in July 2023. From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Santa will be at the zoo and guests are invited to bring a gift for their favorite animal.

In North Little Rock, the William F. Laman Public Library will be holding a free line dancing class Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Saturday afternoon, the Arkansas Skatium will be hosting a Roller Derby game featuring Rock Town Roller Derby from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., admission is $10.

On Saturday night in North Little Rock, Simmons Bank Arena will be hosting The Chicks World Tour 2023 featuring special guest Wild Rivers. Tickets for the event start at $39.50 and doors open at 6:00 p.m.

All weekend long, Little Rock will be celebrating Black Pride 2023, which features events at the Four Points by Sheraton Little Rock Midtown and various bars and restaurants throughout the city and concludes with a Black Pride Brunch featuring Big Freedia at the Hall of Industry at 10 a.m.

On Sunday night, North Carolina alt-rockers American Aquarium will be playing at Revolution Music Room alongside Kate Rhudy. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets will be $30 at the door.

To stay on top of all the big events happening in the Natural State, visit our Local Events page.