LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Fair is back and ready to roll out the rides.

State Fair officials say gates will open to the public Friday morning at 11 a.m.

The trucks moving the rides pulled into the fairgrounds Tuesday. On Thursday, crews were working on putting the finishing touches on the rides for inspection before the gates open.

“I think we have the best guys in the industry, not only for moving our equipment but for ride safety too,” said Scooter Korek, Vice President of Client Services with North American Midway Entertainment.

Ride safety is something they take very important, and will continue to host inspections. Korek said there will be inspections every morning of the equipment to ensure the safety of riders.

The traditional rides, such as the Ferris Wheel, swings, and a fan-favorite Crazy Mouse will be a part of the fair. But there are some new additions this year, as well.

Tomorrow is opening day for the food, fun and festivities, which also is KARK 4 ride day. Purchase a wristband for $35.00 at a Midway ticket booth and get unlimited rides until close.