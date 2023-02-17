Walmart AMP has announced that the Avett Brothers are returning to the Rogers venue

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart AMP has announced that the Avett Brothers are returning to Rogers venue on Saturday, June 17, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

According to a press release, presales will start at noon on Tuesday, Feb 21 and the tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. Tickets will be priced between $45 to $99.50 plus fees.

New to the Walmart AMP this season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees public space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

Returning this season is Fast Track, which grants patrons early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals that can be added on to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.

For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season visit www.amptickets.com.