LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Multi-platinum rock n’ roll legends The Black Crowes are bringing their Shake Your Money Maker tour to the First Security Ampitheater on August 23, 2022.

The band will be performing their multi-platinum debut in its entirety, including hit singles “Jealous Again,” “Hard To Handle” and “She Talks to Angels,” plus other hits.

Though Shake Your Money Maker came out over 30 years ago, it is still as relevant as ever with its blues-soaked riffs and intensely catchy hooks.

The Black Crowes Band Presale begins Wednesday February 23, and tickets will go on-sale to the public on Friday February 25 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

As an added bonus, each ticket purchased through Ticketmaster comes with a free digital collectible NFT tour poster.