ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced Monday, Jan. 31 it is bringing The Black Keys to the Rogers music venue this fall on October 13.

The band is also bringing Band of Horses and The Velveteers as part of the Cox Concert Series during their “Dropout Boogie Tour.”

Gates are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $59.50 to $199.50 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600, online at amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walton Arts Center and AMP box offices.

Early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will only be delivered by mail.

Patrons will receive tickets and add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.