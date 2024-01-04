CONWAY, Ark. – The University of Central Arkansas has announced that “The Cher Show” will be coming to the Reynolds Performance Hall on Jan. 21.

The performance will bring a total of 35 hits, including “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “I Got You Babe” and more, covering Cher’s six-decade career.

During the show, there are three different women who play Cher, representing the various stages of her career. Ella Perez plays “Babe”, the ambitious kid starting out; Catherine Ariale as “Lady”, the glam pop star; and Morgan Scott as “Star”, the icon.

“The Cher Show,” which opened on Broadway in December of 2018, won Tony Awards for Best Costume Design and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Tickets are currently on sale starting at $30 for adults and $10 for children/students and can be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office or at UCA.edu.