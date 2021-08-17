‘The Experience’: TLC Long Island Medium to appear at Robinson Performance Hall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – TLC’s “Long Island Medium” Theresa Caputo will bring “the experience” to Little Rock in just a few months.

Fans will get the chance to see Caputo on Oct. 14. at “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” at the Robinson Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m.

According to event organizers, Caputo will deliver healing messages to the audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.

“The experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about witnessing something life-changing,” Caputo said. “It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m., but according to event organizers, purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading from Caputo.

To purchase tickets, visit TicketMaster.com