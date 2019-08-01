The Latest: Jury deliberates over dollars in Katy Perry case

FILE – This April 11, 2019 file photo shows Katy Perry at the 10th annual DVF Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. A jury has found that Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse,” copied a 2009 Christian rap song. The nine-member federal jury in Los Angeles returned the unanimous verdict Monday, July 29, 2019. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a trial over Katy Perry’s hit “Dark Horse” and the rapper who says it was stolen from him (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Jurors are deciding how much Katy Perry, her collaborators and her record label owe the writers of a Christian rap song over her hit “Dark Horse.”

The jury has already found that “Dark Horse” improperly copied from Marcus Gray’s song “Joyful Noise.” They’re now just deliberating over the amount.

In closing arguments Thursday, lawyers for Gray and his two co-writers told the jury they should get nearly $20 million for the song that has earned about $41 million.They say Gray’s instrumental beat plays through 45% of “Dark Horse,” so they’re asking for 45% of its earnings.

Lawyers for Perry and her co-defendants argued that about $360,000 is proper.

Both sides have agreed that Perry herself made a profit of $2.4 million. That’s the maximum she may have to personally pay.

___

12 a.m.

Jurors are set to hear closing arguments before deciding how much Katy Perry, her collaborators and her record label owe the writers of a Christian rap song over her hit “Dark Horse.”

Lawyers for Perry and for the rapper, Marcus Gray, will make their final cases to jurors on Thursday and are likely to present wildly different numbers.

Gray’s attorneys have emphasized the tens of millions brought in by the song the album it’s on. Perry’s attorneys have emphasized the tens of millions in expenses used to make and market it.

The same jurors found on Monday that Perry and her five co-writers copied Gray’s 2009 song “Joyful Noise” with 2013’s “Dark Horse.”

The trial has since been in a damages phase where attorneys argue how much Gray should get.