‘The Masked Singer’ national tour to come to Simmons Bank Arena

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fans of the hit TV show “The Masked Singer” will have the opportunity to see their favorite characters in central Arkansas live next summer.

Officials from the Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that “The Masked Singer” national tour will be at the venue on July 9.

According to event organizers, the live show will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show as well as one local celebrity who will perform in a top-secret disguise.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., with prices ranging from $49.75 to $99.75.

Earlier next year, the Simmons Bank Arena will have other entertainers including comedians Jeff Dunham and Bert Kreischer.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit TheMaskedSingerTour.com.