The Masked Singer’s “Snow Owls” will keep on singing

LOS ANGELES, Ca.- Two more singers will be going home on the Masked Singer tomorrow night, but last week was goodbye for a duo known as the Snow Owls.

Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black made history as the shows first duet competitor. The couple say it was a great experience.

“It feels twice as good. It was great, we were, we’re not having to miss each other. We, we got to go through it together as pals and, married couple we are, we had a much better time that way I think.” Said Clint Black.

The couple now says they are wanting to record more music together because of the experience, in fact, Clint has already written an upcoming song for them.

Tomorrow is the Group B finals, with two singers moving on to the super six.

You can watch The Masked Singer tomorrow night starting at 7 p.m. on FOX 16.

