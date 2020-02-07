The Oscars air Sunday

(Fox News)- Set design, musical performances and some unexpected twists will take center stage at this year’s Oscars.

The final preparations for the 2020 Oscars are underway.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the scene of Hollywood’s biggest night, hanging up lights, arranging the decorations and of course, rolling out that famous red carpet.

This year, the show’s set designer is trying something new, describing his concept as a “swirling cyclone” that swoops out over the audience, breaking the conventional theater layout.

“I think a big goal was to sort of subvert that visual expectation and take something that’s been traditional on the show and sort of remove it, but hold onto the DNA of what makes the Academy Awards the Oscars,” says Jason Sherwood, the Oscars Production Designer.

Another big theme of the night is music. All five tracks nominated for Best Original Song will be performed, something that doesn’t always happen.

The star-studded lineup features the legendary Elton John, Broadway icon Idina Menzel, “This is Us” actress Chrissy Metz, 22-time nominee Randy Newman and “Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo.

If Erivo wins, she’ll become the youngest person to have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

“It’s one of those things that I always wanted to do, nominated or not, so to be able to do it with my song is kind of unbelievable,” says Erivo.

Grammy Award-winner Billie Eilish will also take the stage for a special performance, and that’s not the only surprise in store.

“I think that there are some surprises that people aren’t expecting that are going to make the show fell perhaps more contemporary,” Sherwood says.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards will come to you live from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night.