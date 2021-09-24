‘The View’ hosts test positive for COVID, leave set minutes before VP Harris interview

Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin were instructed to leave the set by an off-camera crew member during Friday’s show. (Getty)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two hosts of “The View” discovered they tested positive for COVID-19 just minutes before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to come out for a live interview.

The incident unfolded in front of the cameras during Friday morning’s live show.

During the broadcast, co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were instructed to leave the set by an off-camera crew member.

“We’re going to bring you back later,” the crew member says, indicating that “more information” would be provided to the audience soon.

Co-host Joy Behar then asks if she should introduce Harris, but is instructed not to do so.

BREAKING: Sunny and Ana have been asked to leave the ABC studio because they tested positive for COVID.#TheView pic.twitter.com/DMIYrjHjid — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) September 24, 2021

After a break, Behar and Sara Haines were seated in the center of the desk, where Behar explained that Hostin and Navarro had tested positive for COVID-19.

“No matter how hard we try, these things happen,” Behar explained. “They probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll probably be OK because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo.”

Harris’ interview was set to be her first live, in-studio appearance since she became VP, according to a promo tweeted by “The View.”

The vice president instead conducted her interview from a separate location in the building, while Behar and Haines remained on the set.

“I hope that you’re in a safe spot right now,” Behar told Harris during the interview, which was conducted remotely. “We did everything we could to make sure you were safe because we value you so much.”

.@VP Harris: "Sunny [Hostin] and Ana [Navarro] are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse." pic.twitter.com/m5NMwT5dk8 — The View (@TheView) September 24, 2021

Harris thanked the producers but said the incident speaks to the effectiveness of vaccination.

“Sunny [Hostin] and Ana [Navarro] are strong women and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference, because otherwise, we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse.”