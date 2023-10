JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Thousands of people in central Arkansas are attending the Thunder Over the Rock air show this weekend.

The event, featuring one of the largest stem festivals in the state was hosted at the Little Rock Air Force Base.

This year marks the first time the event has been hosted at the Air Force Base since 2018.

One of the highlights is the United States Air Force Demonstration Squadron’s “Thunderbirds.”

The air show continues at 8 a.m. Sunday and concludes at 5 p.m.