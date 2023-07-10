LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tickets are now on sale for the 2023-2024 Broadway Season at the Robinson Center in Little Rock.

This year, Broadway fans can see the musical “SIX”, which reimagines the wives of Henry VIII as pop princesses from Oct. 24 to 29.

In 2024, “Mean Girls” tells the story of a girl raised in Africa adjusting to her new life in suburban Illinois, written by comedic talent Tina Fey, known for her work on the show “30 Rock.” That’s playing from Feb. 2 to 4.

Then, “Jesus Christ Superstar” will play from Mar. 1 to 3. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, it tells the story of the final days of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas.

On April 26 to 28, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” is a stage production of the 1990 movie, telling the story of a prostitute and a businessman who fall in love.

“Come From Away” tells the story of 7,000 stranded passengers and a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them, playing Aug. 2 to 4.

Tickets can be purchased online at CelebrityAttractions.com or in person at the Robinson Center.