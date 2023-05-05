If you are looking for a local spot to enjoy a margarita for Cinco de Mayo, Yelp has named the top ten restaurants in Little Rock and North Little Rock to try.
10. Buenos Aires Grill and Cafe
Rating: 4.5/5
Address: 614 President Clinton Avenue, Little Rock, AR
9. Heights Taco & Tamale
Rating: 4.0/5
Address: 5805 Kavanaugh Boulevard, Little Rock, AR
8. Santo Coyote Mexican Food Tequila Bar
Rating: 4.0/5
Address: 11610 Pleasant Ridge Road, Little Rock, AR
7. Taqueria El Palenque
Rating: 4.5/5
Address: 9501 North Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, AR
6. Baja Grill
Rating: 4.0/5
Address: 5923 Kavanaugh Boulevard, Little Rock, AR
5. Local Lime
Rating: 4.0/5
Address: 17809 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, AR
4. The Fold: Botanas & Bar
Rating: 4.0/5
Address: 3501 Old Cantrell Road, Little Rock, AR
3. Mojitos and Margaritas
Rating: 4.0/5
Address: 2629 Lakewood Village Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2. Mockingbird Bar & Tacos
Rating: 4.0/5
Address: 1220 South Main Street, Little Rock, AR
1. Camp Taco
Rating: 4.5/5
Address: 822 East 6th Street, Little Rock, AR
