If you are looking for a local spot to enjoy a margarita for Cinco de Mayo, Yelp has named the top ten restaurants in Little Rock and North Little Rock to try.

10. Buenos Aires Grill and Cafe

Rating: 4.5/5

Address: 614 President Clinton Avenue, Little Rock, AR

9. Heights Taco & Tamale

Rating: 4.0/5

Address: 5805 Kavanaugh Boulevard, Little Rock, AR

8. Santo Coyote Mexican Food Tequila Bar

Rating: 4.0/5

Address: 11610 Pleasant Ridge Road, Little Rock, AR

7. Taqueria El Palenque

Rating: 4.5/5

Address: 9501 North Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, AR

6. Baja Grill

Rating: 4.0/5

Address: 5923 Kavanaugh Boulevard, Little Rock, AR

5. Local Lime

Rating: 4.0/5

Address: 17809 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, AR

4. The Fold: Botanas & Bar

Rating: 4.0/5

Address: 3501 Old Cantrell Road, Little Rock, AR

3. Mojitos and Margaritas

Rating: 4.0/5

Address: 2629 Lakewood Village Drive, North Little Rock, AR

2. Mockingbird Bar & Tacos

Rating: 4.0/5

Address: 1220 South Main Street, Little Rock, AR

1. Camp Taco

Rating: 4.5/5

Address: 822 East 6th Street, Little Rock, AR

Are you a fan of any of the listed restaurants? If not, let us know your favorite spot in Little Rock to grab a cocktail on our Facebook page at KARK 4 News.