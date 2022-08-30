LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – The best of TSO & More” tour on Tuesday and Simmons Bank Arena is on the schedule for December 9.

Presales for TSO’s 2022 winter tour fan club members will be held on Thursday, September 8 at 10 a.m. and Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m.

Tickets open to the public on Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. Special $29 tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last.

”We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out,” TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said. ”God Bless all of you and see you in November and December when we celebrate in-person once again.” Tickets can be purchased on TICKETMASTER.com or at the arena box office.