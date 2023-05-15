LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Smells Like Nirvana, the Chicago-based tribute to grunge icons and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Nirvana will be performing at The Hall in Little Rock June 2.

The band, which will be performing songs from Nevermind, In Utero and many more, will feature support from Dead Original. Dead Original features former Trivium drummer Paul Wandtke, who is also frontman for Smells Like Nirvana.

This announcement comes amid a busy summer at The Hall, which has upcoming concerts featuring Soulja Boy, as well as Ukrainian death metal band Jinjer.

Tickets for Smells Like Nirvana are currently on-sale and start at $20. To buy tickets, visit LittleRockHall.com.