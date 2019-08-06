Tupac and hip hop among FX’s expansion into docuseries

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Tupac Shakur and his mother Afeni are the subjects of a five-part docuseries planned by FX in the cable channel’s ongoing expansion into non-fiction shows.

“Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur” is told through the eyes of those who knew the late hip hop icon and his activist mother.

In that same vein, “Hip Hop Untold” is a six-part look at the power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop and the street culture that produced them.

“Pride” is a six-part documentary series that chronicles the fight for LGBTQ civil rights in America. Each part is overseen by a different LGBTQ director.

“Women in Comedy” looks at the changing landscape for women in stand up in the post-Me Too era.

“The Most Dangerous Animal of All” is a four-part documentary series that explores one man’s search for the father who abandoned him only to discover that he believes his father is an infamous serial killer. It’s based on the New York Times best seller of the same name.

“A Wilderness of Error” is a six-part documentary series based on Errol Morris’ novel about Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was sent to prison for killing his family but has long claimed he is innocent.

Air dates will be announced later.