Update: Ticket sales, prices announced for Justin Bieber’s concert at Simmons Bank Arena on July 15

UPDATE:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with Simmons Bank Arena have announced the concert time, as well as the start of ticket sales and prices for Justin Bieber’s Changes Tour stop in North Little Rock on July 15, 2020.

Officials announced Tuesday the concert will start at 7 p.m.

The show will also include Kehlani and Jaden Smith.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 14 at noon.

Ticket prices are $63.50, $93.50, $153.50 and $203.50, with a four ticket limit per household.

ORIGINAL STORY:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to his website, Justin is making his debut at Simmons Bank Arena on July 15, 2020.

Justin announced today that his new single “Yummy” will be out on January 3.

Officials with Simmons Bank Arena say that more information will come after the New Year.













He teased fans for weeks with hints and finally posted these pictures on his Instagram with the caption “#BIEBER2020 super-trailer on YouTube now.