PINE BLUFF, Ark. – An exhibit coming to Pine Bluff will allow visitors to explore the importance of democracy in the American experience.

“Voice and Votes: Democracy in America” will open on Oct. 27 at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The exhibition was made possible through the Arkansas Humanities Council, an Arkansas non-profit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and its partnership with the Smithsonian Institution and its Museum on Main Street program.

“Voices” is intended to explore American constitutional democracy through generations. The exhibit includes historical and contemporary photos and historical artifacts like campaign and voter memorabilia and protest material, as well as educational and archival videos with interactive multimedia.

Voices & Votes: Democracy in America

“This exhibit is reconnecting Arkansans of all ages to the American values that we hold dear,” Arkansas Humanities Council Executive Director Jama Best said. “As our nation enters a critical juncture, it becomes increasingly essential for every resident of Arkansas to engage with this exhibition.”

The exhibition will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 8. Admission is free.

The Pine Bluff stop is the exhibit’s fifth stop in the state. One further stop will be in Magnolia from Dec. 15 to Jan. 28, 2024.