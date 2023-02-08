LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Good news for fans of chicken and beer as a new restaurant opening is set for Little Rock in February.

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer announced that it would open its second location in central Arkansas on Feb. 21 at 6 Bass Pro Drive. The restaurant will seat 74 with additional patio seating and have a full-service bar.

A spokesperson for JTJ Restaurants LLC, which operates Waldo’s and several other Arkansas restaurants, said the company is currently hiring and training 30 to 40 new employees for the new location.

The restaurant’s specialty is known for a locally prepared menu, slow-roasted chicken and a local beer program for each location.

The first Waldo’s was opened in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2019. JTJ opened its first Waldo’s in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2020, followed by its second in North Little Rock and now its third is scheduled for Little Rock.