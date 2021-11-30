Walmart AMP adds more concerts with Chicago, Brian Wilson, Goo Goo Dolls

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced in a press release Tuesday that Chicago and Brian Wilson, co-founder of The Beach Boys, along with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin will be making a stop on their tour next summer on June 21.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. with prices ranging from $39.50-$130.50 plus fees. The showtime is at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

The AMP also announced The Goo Goo Dolls, along with Blue October will be coming to Rogers Sept. 18, 2022 as a part of their summer tour.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at noon and range from $35-$150.50 plus fees.

Tickets for both shows can be purchased here, in-person at the AMP box office or Walton Arts Center box office or by calling 479-443-5600.

“Fast Track” for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to orders for $10 each.

Customers will receive their tickets and vouchers 30 days prior to the show via the delivery-method of their choosing.