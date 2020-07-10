WATCH LIVE: Funeral for country music legend Charlie Daniels

News 2 will carry the memorial service live on-air and online at WKRN.com.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The funeral for country music legend Charlie Daniels will be held in Murfreesboro Friday.

The service is set to begin around 11 a.m. at World Outreach Church on State Highway 99.

Law enforcement agencies assisted with Daniels’ escort from Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet to the church around 8 a.m.

Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Gretchen Wilson and Trace Adkins will perform during the funeral to honor the life of Daniels.

A memorial and visitation for Daniels was held at the funeral home this week as Middle Tennessee prepared to say goodbye to the southern rock legend.

“I’m still kind of in shock. It’s a different world now without Charlie Daniels in it. I can’t even put the loss into words. Not since I lost my father have I felt this way about losing somebody. It’s a heavy blow,” Trace Adkins told News 2.

Adkins said he was not only a dear friend, but a mentor. The country singer told News 2 he plans to play “Arlington” as a tribute to Daniels’ support of the military.

Due to COVID-19, funeral service attendees are encouraged to wear protective masks. Daniels will be buried in a private service following the memorial in Mt. Juliet.

Mt. Juliet police reported mourners will have the opportunity to line Mt. Juliet Road from Interstate 40 to Division Street between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to pay their respects.

Flags at the Capitol will be lowered to half-staff Friday as ordered by Governor Bill Lee.

“A legend in country music, an iconic man, Charlie Daniels…we will honor the life of Charlie Daniels by lowering the capitol flags from sunrise to sunset on July the 10th,” said Gov. Lee.

Daniels died Monday morning at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage at the age of 83. Doctors determined the cause of death to be a hemorrhagic stroke.

Daniels, best known for hits such as ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia,’ and ‘Long Haired Country Boy,’ was a singer, guitarist and fiddler. He performed at the White House, the Super Bowl, throughout Europe and often for troops in the Middle East. He played himself in the 1980 movie ‘Urban Cowboy’ starring John Travolta.

The North Carolina native was a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Daniels had, in recent years, suffered from medical issues, including a mild stroke in 2010 and had a heart pacemaker implanted in 2013.