LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Saturday, thrash metal veterans Exodus will be invading the Capital City.

Formed in the formative years of the legendary San Francisco thrash metal scene that birthed bands like Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and more, Exodus has forged a career equally on par with their peers.

The band’s guitarist Gary Holt joined in 1981 and has been with them through the ups and downs over the years and said there is no way he could have seen himself still doing this 42 years later.

“I mean, between the years lost due to personal issues and changing musical tastes, to still be standing all these years later is miraculous,” Holt said.

While Exodus has been around since the genesis of extreme metal, their touring counterparts Fit For An Autopsy, Darkest Hour and Undeath are all much younger, something that doesn’t bother Holt.

“We will tour with anyone, anywhere any time,” Holt stated. “Fit For An Autopsy are good friends of mine, and we are all big fans of each other, so it’s a perfect fit.”

Touring in a band with a rigorous schedule like Exodus has taken its toll over the years, but it’s something Holt said he still does because it’s what he lives for.

“Playing live, it’s what I live for. I hate being away from my family, it’s not like the old days of let’s go party, woo hoo,” Holt explained. “I’m a grandfather three times over, I missed a ton of my own children’s lives chasing a dream, it’s harder being away. But I still love being on stage.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $29.50, you can buy tickets at LittleRockHall.com.