What 90s Christmas movie is the most searched for in Arkansas?

What’s on top of your Christmas movie list?
It’s pretty likely your Christmas movie search is going to include at least one movie from the 1990s.
Even though rental stores and VHS tapes, or even waiting for Christmas reruns on TV, were probably left behind in that decade. Many of the movies are still sticking around.
This year, many families will certainly be revisiting some of their favorite ’90s classics, CenturyLinkQuote decided to take a look at which of these nostalgic holiday films are being searched for the most in each state leading into the yuletide season.
The most searched 1990s Christmas flick in Arkansas is 1994’s “The Santa Clause” starring Tim Allen.
Here’s a look at the movies that were the top five on the list:
- Home Alone is the most popular ’90s Christmas classic nationwide, with 14 states googling it most, including Illinois, the state where the film takes place. Home Alone is also the highest-grossing film on the list, earning $476 million worldwide.
- Although Jingle All the Way has the lowest Metacritic score on our list at 34, it is the most searched movie in nine states.
- The Santa Clause topped the search results in seven states. Aside from Arkansas, it was the most searched 90s Christmas movie in Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.
- The Nightmare Before Christmas is the most searched in six states. The animated children’s film has the highest IMDB and Metacritic scores of any film on the list.
- Dumb and Dumber tops the list in four states, rounding out the top five. Released in December of 1994, Dumb and Dumber developed a cult following in the years after its release.