LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With summer in full swing in the Natural State, there is always something fun to do, but this weekend is very busy, especially in central Arkansas.

This weekend in Hot Springs, the city will be hosting the 2022 World Championship Running of the Tubs. The event features costumed teams racing wheeled bathtubs through historic downtown Hot Springs as they navigate obstacles including audience members armed with water guns. The judging of the Tubs will happen Friday at 6 p.m. and the Running of the Tubs will be held Saturday at 9 a.m.

Also in Hot Springs this weekend, is the first ever Arkansas Lavender Festival. The event will feature 50+ vendors, food trucks, live music, a farmer’s market, as well as educational sessions and demonstrations. The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with live music at 7:30. The festival opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday and runs until 5 p.m.

Happening in Little Rock this weekend is the 18th annual Tour de Rock, a benefit for CARTI. Featuring more than 1,000 cyclists from Arkansas and beyond, the event features 25, 50, 62 and 100 mile routes throughout central Arkansas. The event is billed as one of Arkansas’ largest cycling events and the fastest Century Ride in the South.

Also happening in Little Rock is the African Violet Society of America’s 76th annual convention and show. The theme of this year’s event is “Violets go hog wild in Arkansas”. There will be a sales and showroom open from 9 a.m until 5 p.m. showing off some of the most beautiful flowers the Natural State has to offer, as well as panels, entertainment, food and more.

For those who love live music, this weekend marks the return of the Mutants of the Monster Festival, a celebration of heavy music, art, food and much more. Headlining the event on Friday night at Stickyz will be Little Rock mainstays Rwake, as well as the Foul Play Cabaret. The event continues on Saturday and Sunday at Whitewater Tavern.

