LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Football season is in full swing, but for those who are looking for something to do this weekend in between kickoffs, central Arkansas is the place to be.

On Friday, concert goes will be excited to hear the wait is over for the Blue Man Group at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock. Music lovers can also see Jason Boland & The Stragglers at the Rev Room.

Fan of art? The Roberts Library has you covered for their free to the public Second Friday Art Night.

The Bella Rustina Modern Vintage Market returns to Conway this weekend on Saturday. Exhibitors will fill 250+ booths inside the Conway Expo Center and open-air pavilion with everything from vintage to handmade creations to vintage-inspired decor.

Also on Saturday, the Blue Man Group will be back at the Robinson Performance Hall for two more shows and Lena Adams will be in The Lobby Bar.

Breakfast with a Twist returns to the Little Rock Zoo and the event kicks off with Penguins as the feature animal. Attendees will receive a boxed breakfast at the Elephant Stage and a special keeper talk on penguins, followed by a painting session with Painting with a Twist.

Need a laugh? Head to the Loony Bin Comedy Club to watch Collin Chamberlin or the Ron Robinson Theatre for Luenell: The Original Bad Girl of Comedy.

End your weekend on Sunday at the Main Street Food Truck Festival for loads of vendors and live music.

You also will have two more chances to see the Blue Man Group at the Robinson Performance Hall.

For more information on all these events and more around central Arkansas, check out our weekly events calendar.