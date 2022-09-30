LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As fall swoops through the Natural State, there is not shortage of events in central Arkansas that you can enjoy in the wonderful weather.

Friday and Saturday the North Pulaski Community Fest & Car Show will be taking place at North Pulaski Community Park in Jacksonville. On Friday there will be a spaghetti supper from 5-8 p.m. with fireworks at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday there will be a car show, fishing tournament, bbq dinner, live music and much more.

All weekend long Bark Bar will be hosting BARKtoberfest from 4-9 p.m. There will be food specials, local Octoberfest beers and lots of furry friends.

On Friday and Saturday, Argenta will be home to the Haunted Argenta Ghost Tours. The one and a half hour walking ghost tour will teach you all about the areas history, plus introduce you to a few haunted hang-outs. The tours run from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Millennium Bowl will be having their Bowl for the Cure event in support of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. Each team will consist of eight bowlers and the entry fee per bowler is $25. The event runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Also on Saturday, Unity Martial Arts will be hosting their Community Fall Fest from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at their location at 1524 Garfield Drive in Little Rock. There will be free seminars, demonstrations and activities for the kids as well as games and food trucks.

Finally, the 2nd annual Sparks in the Park will be happening Friday and Saturday at Guy City Park in Guy. There will be live music, food, games, a car show and of course fireworks. The event starts at 4 p.m.

