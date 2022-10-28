LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Halloween weekend arrives, there is no shortage of fun things to do in central Arkansas, especially for fans of comedy, live music, the paranormal or cheese dip.

Friday night in North Little Rock, the busy weekend kicks off with the Royal Comedy 2022 tour at Simmons Bank Arena. The tour features comedians Arnez J., Bruce Bruce, Sommore and Lavell Crawford and doors open at 7 p.m.

Saturday night, the Gin Blossoms will be bringing their New Miserable Experience: Celebrating 30 Years tour to The Hall in Little Rock. The show will be celebrating 30 years of the band’s multi-platinum record featuring hits such as “Hey Jealousy” and “Found Out About You”.

Also happening Saturday night at The Rev Room is The Nightmare Before Census. The event features some of the hottest up-and-coming talent in Little Rock including Census, Frailstate, Tiny Towns and Salon Blonde.

Happening Saturday and Sunday at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History is the 10th Annual Arkansas Paranormal Expo. The event will feature subjects such as UFO’s, sasquatches, cryptozoology, psychic phenomena, ghost hunting and much more. Tickets are $10 and free for children under 12.

Sunday afternoon, the Little Rock Downtown River Market will be host to the World Cheese Dip Championship 2022. Professionals and amateurs alike will be competing for the titles of Big Dipper, which are voted on by festival attendees.

On Sunday night, cap off your Halloween weekend with 100.3 The Edge’s Monster Ball 2022 featuring Highly Suspect and Tigercub at The Hall.

To stay on top of all the events happening in the Natural State, check out our Local Events calendar.