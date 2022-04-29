LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This weekend in central Arkansas is going to be incredibly busy with the return of Toad Suck Daze, plus 501 Day celebrations, as well as live music and more.

For the first time in two years, Toad Suck Daze is making its return to downtown Conway. The massive three-day festival features live music, carnival rides, food, events for the kids and world championship toad racing.

On Sunday, celebrate the 2nd annual 501 Day in style with 501 Fest in the SoMa area of downtown Little Rock. There will be live music, food, drinks, shopping and more from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 1301 Main Street. Also visit McCain Mall for 501 Day events and discounts on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday through Sunday, the James H. Penick Boys and Girls Club is hosting the Arkansas Italian Food & Wine Festival. The festival features wine tastings, pizza from some of the best pizzerias in the city, live entertainment and plenty of games and activities.

On Saturday, Danyelle Musselman the first lady of Arkansas men’s basketball will be hosting the 2022 Be a Part of the Cure Walk at War Memorial Stadium. The event goes from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. and all proceeds go to cancer research.

On Friday night, Shinedown rolls into the Simmons Bank Arena with their Revolution’s Live Tour with special guests The Pretty Reckless and Diamante beginning at 7 p.m. If you prefer live music with a little twang, Wheeler Walker Jr. is bringing his unique brand of raunchy country music to The Hall Friday night at 8 p.m.

To stay on top of everything happening in the Natural State, check out our Local Events calendar.