LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As summer winds down and school starts back, there is still plenty to do in the Natural State, especially in central Arkansas which is a hotbed for live music and standup comedy.

Friday night at the Robinson Center Performance Hall, standup comic Leanne Morgan brings her “Big Panty Tour” to town. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday morning in Conway, the Dr. James E Moore Jr. Camp Robinson Firing Range is hosting a basic archery fundamentals course. The course is taught by Morgan Bradley and includes basic safety and archery shooting fundamentals. Space is limited to ten students and all archery equipment and arrows will be provided.

Saturday night in Little Rock, fans of country, rock and indie music are in for both a treat and a difficult decision with three major artists at three of the biggest venues in town. Texas-based alt-country band Old 97’s will be performing at The Rev Room. Also Saturday night, Georgia-born country singer-songwriter Corey Smith alongside Jeb Gipson will be performing at The Hall.

First Security Amphitheater is also getting in on the fun Saturday with a concert by Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke and Ella Langley. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets start at $20.

Sunday morning and all weekend long, the Benton Event Center will be host to Rhea Lana’s Children’s Consignment Sale. The sale runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sunday night, alt-country band American Aquarium will be performing at the Rev Room, alongside Arkansas-based singer-songwriter Willi Carlisle. The event starts at 7 p.m. with tickets $25 the day of the show.

To stay on top of all of the major weekend events happening in central Arkansas, check out our Community Events Calendar.