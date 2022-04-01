LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the Natural State always features a wide array of events and things to do, this weekend the main attractions include horse racing, standup comedy and a Prince tribute.

All eyes will be on Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs this weekend as they host the Arkansas Derby, a Grade 1 stakes race that gives runners points towards the historic Kentucky Derby.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with the first post happening at noon. In addition to all the high-stakes racing action, there will also be a Derby Day Hat Contest and a tribute to Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Friday night the Rev Room is also hosting a tribute to music royalty, featuring The Ultimate Prince Tribute, a night of singing and dancing along to the biggest hits from one of the most talented musicians of all time. Tickets are $25 at the door and the show runs from 9 p.m. until midnight.

For lovers of standup comedy, the CALS Ron Robinson Theater welcomes the wellRED Comedy Tour on Friday night. The theme of the event will be about getting out of the house again. The lineup consists of stand-up comedy/writing partners Trae Crowder, Corey Ryan Forrester and Drew Morgan. They will be performing Friday at 8 p.m. and again Saturday at 8 p.m.

This weekend will also be very busy at the legendary Vino’s Brew Pub, which will be hosting live concerts each night. Friday night will be headlined by local punks The Espionage Act. Saturday will feature the post-punk glory of Tiny Towns, Any Given Room and Lilac Kings. Sunday will be a special punk show featuring local favorites Moon Mane, Benadriil and New Orleans punks D.Sablu.

No matter what kind of entertainment you’re craving, the Natural State has plenty to offer. To stay up to date on all local events, check out our community calendar.