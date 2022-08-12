LITLE ROCK, Ark. – This weekend in central Arkansas is shaping up to be incredibly busy, especially for fans of live music, animals or bookworms.

The fun begins Friday night with The Emo Night tour 2022 at The Hall at 8 p.m. Emo Night features a night full of classic hits from the early 2000’s including Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco and many more.

Also happening Friday, the Little Rock Zoo is celebrating World Elephant Day 2022 with activities and demonstrations designed to teach guests about the species, including the zoo’s own Asian elephants. The Little Rock Zoo will also be hosting Breakfast With A Twist on Saturday morning with a special focus on the Macaw.

For families getting ready to start back to school, That.Church in Sherwood is hosting a Back 2 School Bash from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a backpack giveaway and plenty of fun and activities. The Martin Street Youth Center in Jacksonville is also hosting their Back 2 School Cut-A-Thon from noon until 4 p.m., providing free haircuts and backpacks to kids in the community.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Jacksonville Community Center is hosting the 37th Anniversary Arkansas Book and Paper Show. The show features the selling of rare books, special printings, first editions, autographed editions and much more. Admission is $5 for students and $2 for school employees.

Saturday night in Pine Bluff, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly will be performing live at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The concert is being hosted by Lav Luv and B-Phlat and doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, First Security Amphitheater will be alive with the smooth 90’s R&B of Keith Sweat, Babyface and Jody Watley. Doors open at 5 p.m. and there are lawn seats available starting at $25.

To stay on top of all the events happening in central Arkansas, check out our Community Events calendar.