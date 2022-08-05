LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For those in central Arkansas looking for entertainment, there is something for everyone this weekend including massive music and comedy events, as well as a photo expo and a job fair.

Friday night in North Little Rock, things will get a little rowdy as Country Music Hall of Famer Hank Williams Jr. will be making a stop at Simmons Bank Arena with special guest opener Old Crow Medicine Show.

Saturday night Simmons Bank Arena will feature another major star, with comedian Kevin Hart bringing his Reality Check 2022 tour into town. Doors open at 5:30 with the event starting at 7 p.m.

Also happening on Friday and Saturday is Photo Expo 2022 at the Robinson Center. The event features classes and hands-on demonstrations with keynote speakers from Nikon, Sony, FUJIFILM, Canon and many more.

Saturday afternoon, Rock Region Metro is hosting a Bus Operator Job Fair from 9 a.m. until noon. Rock Region Metro is looking to hire applicants who are CDL Class B operators who are able to pass a criminal background check, a drug screening and who have a current DOT medical certificate.

Saturday and Sunday, Little Rock will be home to the Central Arkansas Women’s Expo With A Cause. The event will feature Marybeth Byrd from NBC’s “The Voice” and “Masterchef” competitor Deanna Colon, as well as some of your favorite faces from KARK and FOX 16. The event will be held at the Hall of Industry at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds Complex from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on what’s happening in central Arkansas and around the Natural State, check out our Community Events calendar.