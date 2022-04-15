LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This weekend, as the Natural State celebrates Easter, there are a plethora of fun family activities going on, including Disney on Ice, weekend baseball and Easter at the Zoo.

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big skates into the Simmons Bank Arena this weekend and features beloved characters such as Mikey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie and more. There will be one performance Friday at 7:30 p.m., performances at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and an additional performance on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Just up the street from Simmons Bank Arena, the Arkansas Travelers will be playing their first weekend baseball of the season at Dickey Stephens Park. The Travs will be taking on the Springfield Cardinals on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and looking to keep their hot start to the season going strong.

If you are looking for a wild way to celebrate Easter Sunday, the Little Rock Zoo will be hosting their Elephant Easter Egg Hunt. Join the zoo staff as they hide large Easter eggs and sweet treats for the giant pachyderms to hunt and discover.

For fans of live music, Vino’s Brew Pub will be hosting a special benefit concert for the Arkansas Crisis Center on Friday night. Local act A Civil Servant will be releasing their new album “A Valley of Dry Bones” and selling raffle tickets for various prizes with all proceeds also going to the AR Crisis Center. Also performing will be Peach Blush, Turquoise Tiger, Fred and At Hand.

