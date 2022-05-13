LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Though gas prices in the Natural State are at an all time high, there is still plenty to do this weekend close to home in central Arkansas including a film festival, baseball and live music performances.

For the first time since 2019, the Made In Arkansas Film Festival will be held in-person at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater. This year’s festival includes over 50 short films, features, and documentaries, as well as favorites from the 2020 and 2021 virtual festivals. The festival starts at 6 p.m. Friday night and doors open on Saturday at 9 a.m. and a day pass is $10.

Another event happening both Friday and Saturday is the Argenta Dogtown Throwdown happening at 300 Main St. The event happens the second weekend of every month from April to October and features music, entertainment, food, drinks and more from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. As part of the festivities Friday, Black River Pearl will be playing a free concert in front of Four Quarter Bar Friday and Big Dam Horns will be performing on Saturday, both concerts start at 7 p.m.

Saturday, the Little Rock Farmer’s Market will be open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. The market is located at two open-air pavilions that overlook Riverfront Park and the Arkansas River. There will be farm-fresh produce as well as an array of locally prepared cottage foods, as well as handmade arts and crafts.

As part of the Go Clean Challenge for 2022, Keep Arkansas Beautiful is hosting the Great American Cleanup which volunteers can sign up for until May 31. To participate, sign up with Keep Arkansas Beautiful and get your trash bags and gloves ready.

For the final time this season, the UA-Little Rock Trojans baseball team will be hosting an important three game series against Georgia Southern this weekend, as well as celebrating their seniors. The Trojans take on the Eagles Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Sunday night, Clutch, The Sword and Nate Bergman bring one of the hottest rock ‘n’ roll tours of the year to Little Rock. The show happens at The Hall and doors open at 6:30.

To stay on top of all the hottest events happening in central Arkansas, check out our event calendar.