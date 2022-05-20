LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This weekend is sure to be a busy one in the Natural State with a variety of entertainment options including concerts, a film festival, a music festival, and a homesteading conference.

One of the major events happening in central Arkansas this weekend is the 3rd annual Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival happening at North Little Rock Riverfront Park. The event features a headline performance by country musician Randy Houser, as well as food, games, rodeo clowns, a mechanical bull and much more.

For country music fans who prefer their concerts indoors, Tracy Lawrence will be performing at The Hall Friday night. Also performing will be Alabama-based singer Ella Langley.

If you are a fan of the theater, the Robinson Center will be hosting performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical CATS. There will be one showing Friday at 7:30 p.m. with two performances a piece on Saturday and Sunday.

Those that prefer a different type of theater are in luck, as the Argenta Community Theater is hosting the Kaleidoscope LGBTQ+ Film Festival this weekend. This is the 8th year for the event and marks its return to being in-person. In addition to films, there will be workshops for LGBTQ+ filmmakers and much more.

If you are looking for ways to cut back due to inflation, the Arkansas Homestead Conference will be holding an event Saturday at Pioneer Village in Rison. There will be classes on bucket gardening, raising poultry on the homestead, milking animals, going off-grid with solar power and much more.

Stay on top of everything happening in central Arkansas and throughout the Natural State with our Local Events calendar.