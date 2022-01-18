When We Were Young music fest boasts extremely stacked emo lineup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Former emo kids, rejoice. Some of the most popular musical artists from the early 2000s will take to the stage in Las Vegas for a single-day festival.

The newly announced When We Were Young music festival has a lineup that’s a who’s who of emo-pop with Paramore and a reunited My Chemical Romance headlining.

Some of the other acts include The All American Rejects, AFI, Bring Me the Horizon, The Used, Taking Back Sunday, Avril Lavigne, Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, Gavin Dance, Alkaline Trio, I Prevail, Manchester Orchestra, and many more.

The festival will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

When We Were Young (Live Nation)

Pre-sale for tickets begins on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. PT. It will be followed by a general admission sale later that day at 2 p.m. PT.

General admission starts at $225 and VIP is $500. You can get more information here.