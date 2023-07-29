LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In Arkansas, chicken wings have become a deep-fried staple and there are a variety of ways to celebrate them on July 29, which is officially dubbed National Chicken Wing Day.

It all started in Buffalo, New York in 1964 when the owners of Anchor Bar cooked up a midnight snack for their son and his friends using only fried wings, butter and hot sauce.

A star was born on that day, and the first annual National Chicken Wing Day was celebrated 13 years later in 1977.

One of the great things about National Chicken Wing Day is that there are many ways to get your fix between local favorites and big chain restaurants, many of which are offering discounts on Saturday.

When most people think of chicken wings, the first restaurant that comes to mind probably isn’t Pizza Hut. However, in honor of this special day, they are offering up their boneless wings for 75 cents a piece for at least 8 and as many as 48.

Wingstop, one of the most popular chains is also offering up a can’t miss deal. Today only, you can get 5 free wings when ordering online or through the app, enter the code “FREEWINGS.”

Another of the most popular franchises in the country, and a great place to watch sports, Buffalo Wild Wings also has a deal on tap. You can get six free boneless or traditional wings with any $10 dine-in purchase at participating locations.

Though chicken wings are only the 2nd most famous item at Hooters, they also have a deal of the day where if you buy 10 wings, you get 10 free.

If that deal isn’t enticing enough, Hooters in West Little Rock will also be hosting a free live pro wrestling event called Crossface & Chicken Wings at 8 pm. The event will feature athletes from Little Rock’s own Chaotic Kingdom Wrestling.

Whether you are going out with friends to celebrate, or making your own wings at home, make sure you have plenty of dipping sauce.