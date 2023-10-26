LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With Halloween coming next Tuesday, there is no shortage of creepy activities and events happening every day until Halloween in central Arkansas.

Thursday Oct. 26

Boo’s & Brews Haunted Tour – Argenta

Haunted Arkansas Ghost Tours presents a bar crawl you’ll never forget featuring stops at historic and historically haunted locations in the Argenta area including Crush Wine Bar and Four Quarter Bar.

Cooking Class: Haunted Halloween Cookies – Pulaski Tech

This beginner’s workshop is for the holiday cookie enthusiast! Learn how to ice, glaze, flood, and layer Halloween-themed cookies using traditional royal icing. Take home what you make, as well as the know-how and recipes to make your own delicious, delightful Halloween cookies for the holiday.

The Lost Boys (1987) screening – CALS Ron Robinson Theater

Directed by Joel Schumacher, “Lost Boys” is a genre-defining vampire horror-comedy that has captivated audiences for decades. With a blend of scares, humor, and ’80s nostalgia, it’s a film that’s as iconic as it is entertaining.

Friday Oct. 27

An Evening of Séance – Haunted Arkansas Tours

Experience a real séance up close and personal. The location is a haunted Victorian home in downtown Little Rock. Tickets are $25 and the event starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tunnel of Terror –Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Tunnel of Terror is back at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Conway and Benton. Join on-site for the best haunted car wash and leave with a scary, clean car.

Freaky Friday: Dress Like Your Dog Halloween Bash – Bark Bar

Dress up as your furry best friend or a spooktacular creature! Win prizes for the most creative costumes. Sip on amazing cocktails and enjoy delicious eats.

Hocus Pocus (1993) screening – CALS Ron Robinson Theater

Directed by Kenny Ortega, “Hocus Pocus” is a family-friendly Halloween favorite that blends comedy, adventure, and the supernatural. It’s a tale of three mischievous witches who return to life in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, and the group of kids who must stop them.

Saturday Oct. 28

An Evening of Séance – Haunted Arkansas Tours

Experience a real séance up close and personal. The location is a haunted Victorian home in downtown Little Rock. Tickets are $25 and the event starts at 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas Paranormal Expo – MacArthur Museum

The Arkansas Paranormal Expo was founded to give people the opportunity to experience keynote speakers and local experts on subjects such as Bigfoot, UFO’s, Cryptozoology, Paranormal Investigations and Psychic Phenomena. In addition to the speakers there will be vendors, psychic readings, raffle and much more. Since 2011 the expo has raised over $50,000.00 for MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History.

Tunnel of Terror –Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Tunnel of Terror is back at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Conway and Benton. Join on-site for the best haunted car wash and leave with a scary, clean car.

Howl-O-Ween Parties in the Plaza 2023 – Little Rock Zoo

Join in on the fun of the final Howl-O-Ween party in the plaza of the year at the Little Rock Zoo with a magic show, fairytale characters, a ride on the trick-or-treat train plus special animal feedings.

Historic Taylor Field’s 2nd Annual Halloween Carnival – Pine Bluff

Historic Taylor Field’s 2nd annual Halloween Carnival will feature games, prizes, food, music, a costume contest and much more from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Halloween Dog Costume Contest – Bark Bar

Enter the Costume Contest for a chance to win pawsome prizes. Enjoy creepy cocktails and delicious treats. Celebrate with fellow dog lovers and their costumed companions!

Halloween-themed Concert – Trinity UMC

Halloween-themed concert for families and community. Featuring Arkansas’ own violin prodigy Samuel Garcia playing Dance of the Goblins (by A. Bazzini), a fantastic arrangement of Danse Macabre (C. Saint-Saens) for Two Pianos, Violin, and Two Percussionists, Queen of the Night for flute, Dry Bones by Children’s Choir, Phantom of Opera, etc.

Petit Jean Trick or Treating and Fall Campfire Stories – Petit Jean Mountain

Meeting Place: Amphitheater 5:30 p.m. Meet the park interpreters with your favorite Halloween costume on to trick or treat around Camp Area A. Attendees will walk around the camp area and visit campsites that are ready to welcome some of Petit Jean State Park’s best outfits of the evening. While enjoying the mountain air, they will also be sharing some legends of the mountain, s’mores, and a good old-fashioned game of trivia.

Interactive Screening! The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) – CALS Ron Robinson Theater

It’s an otherworldly sensational dream! It’s cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show“ at the Ron Robinson Theater on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. These special screenings will include a pre-show featuring wacky games, trivia, and costume contests sure to tantalize and tease.

Sunday Oct. 29

Arkansas Paranormal Expo – MacArthur Museum

The Arkansas Paranormal Expo was founded to give people the opportunity to experience keynote speakers and local experts on subjects such as Bigfoot, UFO’s, Cryptozoology, Paranormal Investigations and Psychic Phenomena. In addition to the speakers there will be vendors, psychic readings, raffle and much more. Since 2011 the expo has raised over $50,000.00 for MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History.

Halloween Bottomless Brunch – Bark Bar

Don’t let the “Sunday Scaries” haunt you this Halloween weekend! Bring your canine companion to Bark Bar on October 29th starting at 11 a.m. for a spooktacular brunch that’s sure to lift your spirits!

Trunk or Treat – Pulaski Heights UMC

The event takes place from 3-5 p.m. on the Lower Parking Deck (parking lot 3 off of Lee Avenue) for our Annual Trunk or Treat! There will be games, lots of candy, and tons of fun!

Monday Oct. 30

Origami Bat Workshop – William F. Laman Public Library

Just in time for Halloween learn how to fold decorative origami bats. We will have two species of bats with instructions for a third. For all ages and paper provided. Led by Casey and Bekah.

Trunk or Treat – Bible Baptist Church

Join Bible Baptist Church in Jacksonville for their Trunk or Treat event from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, candy, games and more.

Tuesday Oct. 31

Trunk or Treat – Dupree Park

It’s free to get in and trick-or-treat safely with family. Join Jacksonville Parks and Recreation for Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, October 31st from 5:30pm-8pm. There will be trunk contests, music, lots of candy, and more. Bring your car to the parking lot, decorate it, and bring candy to hand out to the little ones.

Trunk or Treat – Cedar Heights Baptist Church – NLR

The church will have a night of fun set up including free food and tons of candy!

Haunted Argenta Plus Trick or Treat – Argenta Library

Join us in Dogtown for a Halloween story walk, trick or treat and games inside Argenta Library. Kevin Newsome will be sharing the history of the Argenta Art District.

Stay on top of these events and everything that’s happening in central Arkansas with our Local Events calendar.