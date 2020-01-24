Breaking News
Liquor store cashier shot during robbery in Pine Bluff, police searching for suspect

World-famous skiing squirrel returns to Conway for The Arkansas Boat Expo and The Good Life Expo

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, Ark.- A skiing squirrel is coming to Conway for the Arkansas Boat Expo and The Good Life Expo February 14-16, 2020.

Twiggy the World Famous Water Skiing Squirrel has been performing since 1979. She has grown in new popularity after performing on ‘America’s Got Talent’.

“Twiggy will perform her water skiing, comedy and water safety show,” says producer Jeff Turnbow.

The Arkansas Boat Expo and The Good Life Expo will be at the Conway Event Center, and admission is $7 for adults and free for children.

For more information on The Arkansas Boat Expo, click here.

For more information on The Good Life Expo, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Enter For Your Chance To Win!