World-famous skiing squirrel returns to Conway for The Arkansas Boat Expo and The Good Life Expo

CONWAY, Ark.- A skiing squirrel is coming to Conway for the Arkansas Boat Expo and The Good Life Expo February 14-16, 2020.

Twiggy the World Famous Water Skiing Squirrel has been performing since 1979. She has grown in new popularity after performing on ‘America’s Got Talent’.

“Twiggy will perform her water skiing, comedy and water safety show,” says producer Jeff Turnbow.

The Arkansas Boat Expo and The Good Life Expo will be at the Conway Event Center, and admission is $7 for adults and free for children.

