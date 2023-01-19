Racers toe the mark for the start of the First Ever Zero-K in 2019. Photo courtesy Visit Hot Springs.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – You won’t have to walk far to get the most out of Hot Springs’ World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The World’s Shortest Footrace, or “Zero-K”, will be returning to the Hot Springs St. Patrick’s Day festivities this year. Visit Hot Springs Marketing Director Bill Solleder noted how long they have been planning to bring the race back.

“Finally — a race we can all do,” Solleder said. “The planning for the Second Ever Zero-K got off to a slow start. We’ve been planning since 2019, but slow and easy is the spirit of this event.”

Solleder said the race was put on hiatus until now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for the Second Ever Zero-K is now open and all proceeds from the race will benefit the Tri-Lakes Court Appointed Special Advocates, an organization dedicated to abused and neglected foster children in Garland, Hot Spring and Gran Counties.

Awards will be given for three different categories in the race: best costume, fastest runner and slowest runner.

Solleder said the race is sponsored by Michelob Ultra and Arkansas Beverage Sales of Hot Springs, and the Zero-K entry fee of $20 gets participants a Zero-K T-shirt, a finisher’s medal and a race bib.

The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be on Mar. 17 and the Zero-K will be on Mar. 18. Race packet pick up will start at 3 p.m. and the race will begin at 5.p.m.

After the race, a free public concert by the Village People will be held at 8 p.m. on the Bridge Street Stage.

More information on race signup can be found at RunSignUp.com and more information on the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade can be found at ShortestStPats.com.